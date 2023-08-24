Young car enthusiasts revving up engines for 15th annual "Battle at the Border"

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Car enthusiasts: rejoice!

If you are looking to join the car community or just love the sound of an engine revving, you can drift into Lancaster for this year's 15th “Battle at the Border" event.

7 News’ Pheben Kassahun met the man behind this event who works to empower youth to stay off the streets and onto the race track.

In just three days, you can start your engines get set and go to the Lancaster Motorplex heading out to an event, hoping to provide a safer outlet for Western New York youth.

"Encouragement to doing stuff on my own and I decided to start doing meets at my dad's store for car meets like that every Sunday. It's been pretty big. It's been keeping all the people that have been causing, I guess you can say 'chaos' keeping them off the road,” car enthusiast Michael Prell the third said.

More than 100 custom cars from all over the Northeast and Canada will be showcased or drifting on the race track.

Local artists will be busting a rhyme or too.

Compound owner and operator, Michael Prell, Jr. said, "KevMac, GotoMars and Rick Hyde from BSF are all performing at the event."

The event is put on my Michael Prell, Jr. who started this event 15 years ago after losing a friend to drag racing on a main road.

Prell said, “There's car shows or cruise nights, but there's not where a lot of big events where people can go and do drifting or drag racing or even stunt bikes. They're all doing them on the streets, so people injured left and right."

His efforts in creating a positive car community does not stop there.

"We do a car show called Caz Car Show in Caz Park. It's basically a fundraiser to raise money for the South Buffalo Little League Football team. Last year, we raised about almost $5,000 for them,” Prell said.

Car enthusiast, Zoe said, “I just started coming the last few months. It's nice. Mike gets everybody together. Meet new people."

All in the name of car enthusiasts and embodying what a “Good Neighbor" in Buffalo truly means.

Battle at the Border takes place Saturday, August 26 at Lancaster Motorplex from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.