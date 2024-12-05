Young Buffalo Bills fan from Oregon receives a piece of NFL history from Josh Allen

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Sunday night Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen became the first NFL quarterback to have a passing, receiving and rushing touchdown in the same game.

He marked history with a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter and after celebrating with teammates, Allen jogged to the stands and handed the football to 12-year-old Malachi Weems.

Jake Weems Malachi Weems at his first NFL game on December 1, 2024

"I just blacked out," said Weems.

This was Weems' first NFL game. He lives in the small town of Merrill, Oregon. His parents surprised him with the trip and tickets to the game for his 12th birthday.

Jake Weems Malachi Weems, 12 at the Bills game on December 1, 2024

Weems went with his dad, hoping for a snow game...he got that and more.

“It was pretty wild, you can't predict anything for your kid on a birthday that spectacular," said Jake Weems, Malachi's father.

I spoke with Malachi and Jake Wednesday morning from Jake's firehouse in Klamath County. The sixth grader said he knows how special that moment was in NFL history and wanted to see if Allen wanted that historic ball back.

Austyn Weems Football that Josh Allen scored a rushing touchdown with to make history as the first NFL quarterback to have a passing, receiving and rushing touchdown in the same game

So on Wednesday, I asked Allen if he wanted it back.

"I mean probably not," said Allen. "I gave it away for a reason so it was meant to be. I got enough game balls and game memorabilia. That stuff I put away, I don’t ever see it, and it's not super meaningful to me. I hope whoever has it enjoys it, and they can keep it.”