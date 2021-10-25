You must now dial 716 area code to make local calls

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The way you make phone calls has now officially changed.

Beginning Sunday, you will need to dial the 716 area code for local calls.

This is because the FCC is adopting 988 as the new three-digit number to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

82 area codes throughout the country have been identified that had phone numbers that started with 988.

So in order to prevent future calls to 988 unnecessarily going to the hot line when you're trying to reach your neighbor, the change had to be made.

Those 82 area codes are spread out across 36 states, and will all be impacted by the change.

The 998 hot line will go live in July.