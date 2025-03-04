You might receive an AMBER Alert on your phone Thursday. Here's what to do

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police will be testing the AMBER Alert system this week.

The test alert will go out at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 6.

Anyone receiving the test alert is asked to click the link provided to the AMBER Alert website. Police say your cooperation will allow authorities to ensure that the system is fully functional.

The test alert is being sent via the Wireless Emergency Alerts system in Alert Region 2. That includes parts of the following counties:



Allegany

Erie

Genesee

Livingston

Monroe

Niagara

Orleans

Seneca

Wayne

Wyoming

WKBW

You can learn more about New York's AMBER Alert program here.