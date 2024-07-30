You might be eligible to receive up to $330 per child through the Empire State Child Credit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than one million families across New York State will be receiving direct financial assistance through the Empire State Child Credit.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that New York State is delivering #350 million in payments to low and moderate-income families through the credit program.

Eligible families will receive up to $330 per child, without any need to apply.

“We’re putting money back in the pockets of more than a million New Yorkers because this administration delivers for working families,” Governor Hochul said.

The Empire State Child Credit is a refundable tax credit for income-qualified New Yorkers with children. Last year, the state expanded the program to include children under four and earlier this year, more than one million families began to receive credits based on their tax filings.

Eligible taxpayers will not need to do anything to receive their one-time additional payment. If you received an Empire State Child Credit of at least $100 in your 2023 tax return, you will receive a check in the mail. The tax department will begin mailing checks the first week of August.

Fore more information on eligibility, click here.

