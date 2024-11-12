You might be eligible for $1,000 in heating assistance this winter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) are now open to New Yorkers.

HEAP funding is available for low and middle-income households and older adults who need help with their energy costs during the winter months.

What you need to know:



HEAP can provide up to $996 to eligible households

More than 1.7 million HEAP benefits were issued last winter

The program saved New Yorkers nearly $400 million last winter

You can apply for assistance here

“New Yorkers should not have to choose between heating their home or putting food on the table, and we’re offering critical financial assistance to protect vulnerable New York households as the weather gets colder,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. You can watch her full announcement below.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced HEAP applications are now open

Through HEAP, eligible New Yorkers can receive up to $996 in heating assistance. Eligibility benefits are based on income, household size, the primary heating source, and the presence of a household member who is under the age of 6, age 60 or older, or permanently disabled.

You can learn more about HEAP here.