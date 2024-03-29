'You have to keep the memory alive': Local ceremony honors National Vietnam War Veterans Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You may notice many buildings illuminated in green, yellow and red as we mark National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

It was on March 29th, 51 years ago, that the final American combat troops left Vietnam.

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park recognized the veterans who call our region home. Those who served say it's important to honor and reflect.

"You have to keep the memory alive because if you don't guess what happens? It disappears," said Sergeant First Class Roland Hayes.

On this National Vietnam War Veterans Day Hayes looked back on his time in Vietnam.

"Every day I was in combat, you didn't know if you were going to live or die, and one day all of us fellows got together... and we talked about what are we going to do if we survive this? I said when I got out of here I was going to have myself a family," said Hayes.

That's exactly what he did. Sgt. Hayes has nine kids and is getting ready to welcome his 16th grandchild.

But many of his friends and comrades never got the chance to have families.

During Friday's ceremony, veterans read letters from those who never made it home.

"I've been down to the park 14 years now," said veteran Mike McCullor. "You see a great appreciation these days for people that served... It wasn't that way when the Vietnam vets came home.. You were encouraged not to wear your uniform when you went through a bus terminal or airport."

John Moffat is also a Vietnam veteran and works at the Naval Park.

"When I traveled home I had to change out of my uniform because of the reception that military received in airports by people who were opposed to the war," said Moffat.

He said it's important to give Vietnam vets the recognition they didn't get when they came home from the war.

"It was a hurtful time because people had made the commitments and sacrifices and yet they were treated as if they were the enemy in a sense," said Moffat.

Sgt. Hayes said it wasn't easy serving and dealing with the loss of so many lives.

"You learn about life and you say, 'Hey life is to be living and I'm going to try and live it as best as I possibly can and try to do positive things with life'," said Hayes.

Positive things like making sure those who sacrificed everything are never forgotten.

"We're here to make sure that doesn't happen," said Hayes.