'You could smell the smoke': Residents able to escape burning apartment building in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo firefighters responded to a large fire downtown Monday morning.

The fire broke out inside an apartment on 7th Street near Waterfront Elementary.

Smoke could be seen from a distance shooting out of the building.

Authorities on the scene told 7 News Anchor Ed Drantch that one child was taken to the hospital as a precaution. But there are currently no reports of any other injuries.

Drantch also spoke with a resident who was inside the building when the fire erupted. You can watch his live interview at the top of the page.

There is no word yet on a possible cause of the fire.