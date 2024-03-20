'You can't do it alone', Williamsville Agency Fair hopes to take some weight off the shoulders of young adults

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Williamsville Agency Fair made its way to Williamsville North High School.

The fair aimed to provide disabled young adults and their families with all sorts of information on programs, events and other activities they can get involved in during and after school.

Williamsville Central School District Director of Special Education John D'Angelo said connecting agencies with these students and their families is crucial.

"It really is vital to get those needed services for people who do have eligibility and who do require some additional support."

While the event was hosted within the Williamsville Central School District, families of all surrounding districts were invited to attend.

Ona Strang is a mother of a current student in the district and appreciates all of the support and opportunities the fair provides.

Her son was born with cerebral palsy and sometimes finds it hard to find activities he can participate in.

However, he has found a passion in both bowling and basketball with the school district's "Unified" special ed sports programs.

"Unified lets him participate fully on the team. Kind of in a way, he's like a superstar on the court," she said.

"All of the students that are here in the school district with differing abilities really can gain from all of the different activities that Williamsville does have for all of the students that are here."

For more information and resources, you can reach out to the Parent Network of WNY.