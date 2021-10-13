You can virtually tour the homes in Buffalo's Parkside neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This month, you can virtually tour the homes in Buffalo's beautiful Parkside neighborhood.

The Parkside Community Association is launching the First Virtual Tour of Homes and Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt.

“After COVID-19 forced the Parkside Community Association to cancel its 2020 annual Tour of Homes, the PCA got creative, and we’re going digital for the 2021 Tour of Homes”, says PCA Board Member Earl Cantwell.

From October 14th to November 1st, you can pay $5 to get an inside look at some of the architecture and rich history of the homes. The 2021 virtual Tour of Homes will feature exclusive photo and historical content highlighting some of Parkside’s unique interior architectural features.

The Parkside Community Association is also launching three Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt games. Clue Sheets for all three games are available for purchase on the PCA’s website for $15, which includes one PCA pint glass. The games will run between October 14-24, 2021.

Completed Clue Sheets must be submitted to the PCA office no later than 7:00pm on October 24. The top three submissions for all three games will receive a prize. That's nine prizes total.

All money raised helps support continuing non-profit programs of the Parkside Community Association.

