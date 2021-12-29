You can now report at-home COVID results on ECDOH website

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can now report your at-home COVID-19 test results directly to Erie County Department of Health.

Tuesday night, the county published this form on their website. You input all your information and your test results.

This online form is expected to have more use, as more at-home tests are distributed throughout the county.

“(The governor) is expecting the shipments to go out to the schools, so they can start their rapid antigen testing next week. And we are expecting our supply from New York State to be received at the end of this week, so we can provide community test kits across our community starting next week. We just don't have them yet,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

The gold standard for testing remains the PCR test. Doctors say there is still value in at-home tests.

“Right now, if you really want to know and you're asymptomatic you really need a PCR. If you're symptomatic and positive on rapid antigen, you can bet your positive,” said Dr. Nancy Nielsen with the Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.

Monroe County, home to Rochester, New York, has already been handing out at-home tests. The county implemented a similar online self-reporting system back in August.

For Erie County, this will be another tool to help control the spread of this latest surge of COVID-19.

If you can’t get a hold of a rapid test, Erie County Health Officials say they have plenty of appointments open for PCR tests.