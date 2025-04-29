You can now buy tickets for the National Buffalo Wing Festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 24th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival is taking over Downtown Buffalo in August and tickets are now on sale.

The festival is returning to Sahlen Field after four years at Highmark Stadium. More than 20 local and national wing vendors will be on hand offering all kinds of creative takes on the iconic buffalo wing.

“This is a true homecoming for the Wingfest," said Anthony Sprague, general manager of the Buffalo Bisons. "The return of this festival to its original location is a powerful reminder of how Buffalo continues to shine as a culinary destination and how much pride we take in our beloved wings.”

The festival will take place Labor Day Weekend on August 30 and 31.

Wingfest organizers and the Buffalo Bisons announced on Tuesday that anyone who buys a pre-sale ticket will receive a free general admission ticket to a Bisons game during the May 13 to 18 homestand against the Worcester Red Sox. Tickets must be ordered by May 12.