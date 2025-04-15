You can get into the Buffalo Zoo for free on select dates through this new program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — M&T Bank and the Buffalo Zoo have teamed up to offer free admission to the zoo on select dates through 2025 and 2026.

The "Third Thursdays" program kicks off on April 17 and will provide free admission to the zoo on six Thursdays in 2025 and three Thursdays in 2026.

2025



April 17

May 15

September 18

October 16

November 20

December 18

2026



January 15

February 19

March 19

The Buffalo Zoo said this program will add to the ongoing celebrations taking place until December 2025 to mark its 150th anniversary.

You will need to reserve your free ticket online before arriving at the zoo. A limited number of tickets are available, with a maximum of 10 tickets per group. You can register online here.