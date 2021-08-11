Yolanda Bindics' family still seeks justice

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — 17 years after she disappeared. 15 years after her body was found.

Yolanda Bindics' family is still seeking justice.

“Her murderer is still walking the streets, whether it be here or where they are, they’re still free,” Yolanda’s sister Anne Chmielewski said.

“It’s difficult for the family to go through this but it’s also difficult to go through the pat 17 years not knowing what happened to their love one,” Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone said.

Bindics' family is determined to keep her memory alive. Chmielewski hopes events like this vigil will encourage people to come forward.

“Any tiny little thing could potentially lead to an arrest; you just never know,” Chmielewski said.

“We’re frustrated because we see the pain and hurt that the family has to endure day in and day out,” Quattrone said.

On Tuesday Yolanda’s family gathered, shared memories of Yolanda and lit candles in her honor.

“She was amazing, I was only 13 years old when I lost her and I have a baby who’s 13 now,” Yolanda’s niece Brittany Bindics said.

“I miss her and I just wish somebody would speak up,” Chmielewski said.

There is still a $16,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Yolanda Bindics’ murder.

Police urge anyone with information to contact them at 716-753-4912.