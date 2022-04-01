Watch
Yo-Yo Ma to perform with Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

Yo-Yo Ma performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Posted at 6:15 AM, Apr 01, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will welcome one of the world's most famous classical musicians to the stage later this year.

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma will be performing in one concert with the BPO as part of its 2022-2023 season on November 18 at 7:30 p.m.

The BPO will play Gioachino Rossini's William Tell Overture and Richard Strauss' Don Juan, then feature Ma in Antonín Dvořák's Cello Concerto.

Tickets for the 2022-2023 season go on sale in July. You can buy your ticket for the concert featuring Yo-Yo Ma here.

