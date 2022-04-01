Yo-Yo Ma to perform with Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will welcome one of the world's most famous classical musicians to the stage later this year.

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma will be performing in one concert with the BPO as part of its 2022-2023 season on November 18 at 7:30 p.m.

The BPO will play Gioachino Rossini's William Tell Overture and Richard Strauss' Don Juan, then feature Ma in Antonín Dvořák's Cello Concerto.

Tickets for the 2022-2023 season go on sale in July. You can buy your ticket for the concert featuring Yo-Yo Ma here.