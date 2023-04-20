YMCA unveils plans for new Wellness Center in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're getting a first look at the YMCA's new planned Wellness Center in Buffalo.

The proposed 65,000 square foot facility on Elmwood Avenue is promising to be an, "accessible, central community space where all - regardless of age, ability, background, or income level can participate, connect, and thrive for generations to come.

“The new Buffalo YMCA will have the power to create solutions in our community,” says Danielle Roberts, Vice President of Community Impact, said. “It will help reduce health disparities, reduce obesity rates, and ensure health equity in Buffalo and the surrounding areas."

The new Wellness Center is expected to cost roughly $30million, with the Y already receiving approximately $12 million in charitable contributions.

To check-out renderings of the new facility, click here.