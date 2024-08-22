YMCA reimagines East Buffalo branch with new $10 million project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The YMCA is planning to invest $10 million into its East Buffalo branch.

The project is a reimagining of the William-Emslie Family YMCA on William Street. The Y says it will include improved senior, healthy living and child care spaces, plus community-partner resources in one location.

YMCA Buffalo Niagara Renderings of the interior of the new William-Emslie YMCA

“The YMCA’s main purpose is to make our community stronger every day,” John Ehrbar, YMCA Buffalo Niagara President & CEO, said. “For years, there has been a high demand to do more in East Buffalo. We’re listening and we believe that action needs to be taken. We’re confident that in these new and re-imagined spaces, the YMCA will have the ability to do, and be, more for City of Buffalo residents.”

The Y says this project will only be possible through strong financial support from the community.

YMCA Buffalo Niagara Renderings of the northwest corner of the William Emslie YMCA

The William-Emslie YMCA has served the east side of Buffalo for the past four decades. But, according to the Y, the quality of life within this community continues to be affected by significant challenges. That includes:



78% of households are economically disadvantaged

Nearly 40% of all Buffalo children live in poverty

53% of residents are considered obese

68% of children in East Buffalo do not have access to structured activities

45% of households in East Buffalo experience food insecurity

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children 1 to 4 years old.

Below is a mission statement video provided by YMCA Buffalo Niagara YMCA mission statement promotional video provided by the Y

YMCA Buffalo Niagara previously announced plans in July to invest $5 million into its land on 1984 Elmwood Avenue to create YMCA Camp Swan.