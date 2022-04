BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The YMCA Buffalo Niagara hosted its 30th annual Healthy Kids Day at all six of its locations on Saturday.

That includes the one at the one on Tech Drive in Amherst.

This is an event that encourages families to take a moment and help kids be kids.

Activities included games, healthy cooking demonstrations, arts and crafts and just way to cure cabin fever.

Healthy Kids Day is designed to teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home all year long.