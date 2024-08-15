YMCA Buffalo Niagara to host Backpack Giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — The YMCA Buffalo Niagara is hosting a backpack giveaway to help families get ready for the first day of school.

The giveaway takes place on August 15th at the William-Emslie YMCA on William Street in Buffalo. The event is in collaboration with former Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Stevie Johnson's organization "Handle Biz, Have Fun."

The backpack drive will help hundreds of kids in our community. Each backpack will also include a number of school supplies.

Families can also enjoy activities like a bounce house and games including Redzone Football during the drive.