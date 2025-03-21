YMCA Buffalo Niagara announces Delaware YMCA will close on April 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — YMCA Buffalo Niagara has announced that the Delaware YMCA, located at 2564 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, will close on April 4.
According to a release, the Board of Directors of YMCA Buffalo Niagara made the decision to permanently close the facility "due to years of significant financial losses and high levels of deferred maintenance costs."
YMCA Buffalo Niagara said current members of the Delaware YMCA have full access to the other five YMCA wellness centers in the area. In addition, employees at the Delaware YMCA will be given the opportunity to continue their roles at other locations.
“The YMCA has always been committed to evolving to meet the needs of our community. While the decision to close the Delaware Y is incredibly difficult, it allows us to focus on strengthening our impact in our region. We thank the community for their support over the years and look forward to continuing to serve Buffalo in new and meaningful ways.”
- YMCA Buffalo Niagara President and CEO John Ehrbar