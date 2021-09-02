Yard damaged from gas line repairs? Here’s what to do.

It’s a common sight in the summertime—crews using nice weather to do restoration and repair work across Western New York.

“I received a letter from National Fuel telling me they would be upgrading services in the area,” said Jill Olsen, who lives on South Ogden Street in South Buffalo.

Olsen says her letter indicated National Fuel would be moving her gas meter from the basement to the front of her home outside.

“There was a part of the letter that explained that I would receive the name and number of someone to contact,” she said.

But she says that letter never came, and last Wednesday, National Fuel was at her home to move the gas meter.

“I had to hurry up and dig out all my plants,” Olsen said.

She says as a result, she lost some of the specially curated soil in her garden, that she worked on for years with her Uncle.

National Fuel says there are two big projects happening in South Buffalo. One, the replacement of a main gas line, as well as a bridge replacement from the Department of Transportation. Spokesperson Karen Merkel says there is a lot of congestion in the area.

“We’re not done yet,” Merkel said. “We don’t do any type of restoration until the job is completed.”

Merkel says the job isn’t expected to be completed until next week. So what are your rights as a customer if something is damaged during routine service?

“We do restore whatever is damaged, whether it’s landscaping, bushes or grass,” Merkel said.

National Fuel says it will restore the damaged area to what it was before, or work with the customer on a buy-out option.

If you have any questions, you can call National Fuel at 716-686-6123.

