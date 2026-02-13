Warsaw Central School District cancels JV, varsity seasons amid ongoing student investigation

TOWN OF WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — A school district has canceled the remainder of its Junior Varsity and varsity basketball seasons following an ongoing investigation involving multiple middle and high school students.

The district announced it has received additional information related to the investigation, though officials said the new details do not directly impact the current investigation. However, the information may prompt a separate investigation.

In a Facebook post, the district stated "We take this additional information very seriously and are carefully reviewing it to determine appropriate next steps," the district said in a statement."

The district said it continues to move swiftly with the current investigation and is taking appropriate action based on findings to date. Officials are cooperating fully with law enforcement and the District Attorney's Office.

The decision to cancel the basketball seasons was made to address the situation thoroughly and maintain program integrity, according to the district.

"This decision was not made lightly but reflects our commitment to addressing the situation thoroughly and maintaining the integrity of our programs," the statement read.

The district emphasized that student safety and well-being remain the highest priority and officials are committed to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment.

On Tuesday, 7 News attended a school board meeting where parents and former students had planned to speak on the incident, in what they are calling "sexual assault," but claim the district is calling it a "hazing" incident.