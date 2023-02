TOWN OF WETHERSFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wednesday afternoon motor vehicle accident has left one dead, the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office announced.

Two tractor-trailers apparently collided near State Route 78 and Hermitage Road in the town of Wethersfield, after one of the drivers failed to yield at a stop sign.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and more information will be provided at a later time.