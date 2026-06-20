Wyoming County Sheriff's Office searching for missing person after Java Lake boat capsizes

TOWN OF JAVA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is investigating a missing person case after a boat capsized on Java Lake in the Town of Java Friday evening.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office, just before 7 p.m., the 911 center received a call reporting a capsized boat. Two people were reported to have gone into the water and only one was found.

As of 11 p.m. on Friday, the missing person has not been found after extensive search efforts.

The identity of the missing person is being withheld for now.

Search efforts are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.