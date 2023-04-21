Wyoming County Sheriff's Office recovers missing 16-year-old after months-long investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff's office announced a missing 16-year-old has been recovered following a months-long investigation and charges have been filed in connection to the case.

The sheriff's office said the investigation began on October 24, 2022, and in December 2022, 41-year-old Christopher J. Comfort of Warsaw was indicted and arraigned for having phone contact with the missing 16-year-old. He was prohibited from contacting them the due to an order of protection.

According to the sheriff's office, on April 18 it attempted to execute an arrest warrant issued for Comfort for violating pre-trial conditions. Nobody was found but the sheriff's office said an open window on the back of the residence led to a search of the area and Comfort was allegedly observed running near a railroad bed with a young female. The sheriff's office used a drone and K9 to search a heavily wooded area but no one was found.

The next day, the sheriff's office said 60-year-old Marie A. Vinci of Willington, NC, also Comfort’s mother, paid for a hotel room in Shamokin Dam, Pennsylvania. Video from the hotel allegedly showed Vinci, Comfort and a young individual walking through the hallway. A search warrant was then obtained and Comfort was located and taken into custody, and the missing 16-year-old was recovered without incident.

Comfort was charged in Pennsylvania with kidnapping, criminal contempt, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, and fugitive from justice. He was committed to the Snyder County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail, pending a hearing. Criminal charges in Wyoming County are pending his return from PA.

Vinci was later located on Battin Road in the Town of Gainesville and taken into custody. She was charged with first-degree custodial interference and third-degree hindering prosecution. She was arraigned in Warsaw Town Court and released in compliance with New York State Bail Reform.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.