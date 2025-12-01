Wyoming County Sheriff's Office investigating two separate deadly crashes

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate deadly crashes that occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The first crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on November 26 on Genesee Road in the Town of Arcade. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the report of a one-vehicle rollover with possible entrapment and found 55-year-old Alfred H. Rex Jr. of Arcade outside the overturned vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, Rex told deputies he was traveling east on Genesee Road when a deer entered the road and caused him to swerve. Rex's vehicle left the road and overturned multiple times.

The sheriff's office said Rex was evaluated at the scene and refused further medical treatment and transport and was released to his family. On November 27, Rex contacted 911 and was transported to ECMC where he later died from internal injuries believed to have been sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

The second crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on November 28 at the intersection of Wethersfield and Poplar Tree Roads in the Town of Wethersfield. The sheriff's office said it was determined that 82-year-old Paul E. Pusloski of North Java was traveling east on Wethersfield Road and lost control due to an area of ice and snow on the road. Pusloski's vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole.

Pusloski received life-saving measures at the scene and was transported to Wyoming County Community Hospital. He was stabilized and then transferred to Buffalo General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries on November 30.

The crash remains under investigation.