Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly crash in Town of Wethersfield

TOWN OF WETHERSFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in the Town of Wethersfield.

The crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Wethersfield Road and Hermitage Road. When deputies arrived they located two vehicles, a 2024 Subaru and a 2022 Ram Tow Truck, off the roadway to the northwest of the intersection.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the Subaru, 80-year-old Dr. Richard T. Milazzo, Jr., of Silver Creek, was found unresponsive at the wheel and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Wyoming County Coroner.

The sheriff's office said after an initial investigation, it was determined that Milazzo was traveling west on Wethersfield Road and entered the intersection and into the path of the tow truck that was traveling south on Hermitage Road and had the right of way. The tow truck struck the driver door of Milazzo’s vehicle and both vehicles slid off the roadway.

No charges have been filed at this time.