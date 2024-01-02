Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly crash in Town of Perry

TOWN OF PERRY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash in the Town of Perry.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on December 29 at the intersection of State Route 20A and Silver Lake Road.

The sheriff's office said it was determined that 78-year-old Carolyn Robb of the Town of Perry was driving east on State Route 20A when she drove into the rear of a stopped vehicle that was waiting to make a left turn.

According to the sheriff's office, CPR was performed at the scene on Robb by passing motorists and first responders. She was then transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and later died from her injuries.