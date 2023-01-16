Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wyoming County man sentenced to prison, stole over $50,000 from parents

Untitled design (88).png
Wyoming County District Attorney
Untitled design (88).png
Posted at 4:13 PM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 16:13:57-05

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wyoming County man was sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison on one count of grand larceny and 12 counts of forgery, after stealing over $50,000 from his parents.

The defendant, 44-year-old Paul Mioducki, apparently set out a plan to steal over $55,000 from his parents over the course of six months. Mioducki carried out the theft by using debit cards, gift cards, online applications, and an illicit underground market for gift cards.

On Dec. 16, 2021, Mioducki pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the third degree and was placed on one year of interim probation. He agreed to pay back restitution in the amount of $16,935.

While serving his probation, Mioducki continued to steal from his parents and was arrested again on July 11, 2022, when his stealing accelerated exponentially.

Mioducki admitted on Sept. 26, 2022, to violating his interim probation, and on Dec. 15, 2022, he admitted to stealing an additional $41,408 from his parents.

On Jan. 5, 2023, Mioducki was sentenced to 2 to 6 years on each grand larceny conviction, a sentence set to run concurrently with each other. The court recommended that Mioducki receive the shock incarceration program, a type of boot camp prison for first-time, non-violent offenders.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills