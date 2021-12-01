Wyoming County man sentenced to five years in prison for attempting to have sex with child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wyoming County man has been sentenced to five years in prison for attempting to have sex with a child.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Daniel Hays, 42 of Bliss, who was convicted of attempted receipt of child pornography, was sentenced to serve five years in prison and 10 years supervised release Wednesday.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi who handled the case, Hays engaged in sexually explicit online and text communications with an individual he believed to be an 11-year-old girl in April and May of 2021. The child was actually a undercover New York State Police Investigator working with the Department of Homeland Security.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in his conversations with what he believed to be an 11-year-old girl Hays discussed having sex and asked the child to produce and send him naked photos. On May 11, 2021 Hays traveled approximately two hours to the child's home to have sex with the child. He was arrested and found to be in possession of candy that he purchased as a gift.