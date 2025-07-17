Wyoming County man sentenced after raping 22-year-old woman

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wyoming County man is headed to prison for rape after he was sentenced for rape on Thursday.

39-year-old Justin Tilton received 20 years in prison, followed by 20 years of post-release supervision, following a jury trial that was held in May. Tilton will also be subject to an order of protection until 2072, the Sex Offender Registration Act, fines, fees and surcharges.

Tilton raped a 22-year-old woman on or about May 13, 2024, in the Town of Covington, where Tilton is from.

“I am extremely proud of the victim’s bravery and strength throughout the duration of this prosecution," said District Attorney Vincent A. Hemming. "The victim is an inspiration to sexual assault survivors everywhere. Our office takes sexual assault cases very seriously and we are pleased by the sentence in this matter from the Honorable Donald G. O’Geen, as it mirrors the severity of the circumstances in this case”.