Wyoming County man pleads guilty to sexual conduct against a child

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wyoming County man has pleaded guilty to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, the Wyoming County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

The district attorney's office said 73-year-old Roger Bartz of Sheldon admitted to committing two or more acts of sexual conduct between November 10, 2021, and October 23, 2022, which involved a child who was six years old when the abuse began.

According to the district attorney's office, as part of the plea agreement, Bartz will be sentenced on April 20 to a 10-year determinate sentence followed by 10 years of post-release supervision and if he is released he will be subject to the sex offender registration act.