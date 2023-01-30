Wyoming County man pleads guilty to sexual conduct against a child

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wyoming County man has pleaded guilty to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, the Wyoming County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
The district attorney's office said 73-year-old Roger Bartz of Sheldon admitted to committing two or more acts of sexual conduct between November 10, 2021, and October 23, 2022, which involved a child who was six years old when the abuse began.
According to the district attorney's office, as part of the plea agreement, Bartz will be sentenced on April 20 to a 10-year determinate sentence followed by 10 years of post-release supervision and if he is released he will be subject to the sex offender registration act.
“This plea agreement is effectively a life sentence. He will be in his 80’s before he is even eligible for release and in the event that he survives his prison term he will be under the supervision of parole until he is in his early 90’s. He will also be subject to the sex offender registration requirements for the rest of his life. This sentence ensures justice for the victim and her family while at the same making sure he will never harm another child again."
- Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’Geen