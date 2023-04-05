Wyoming County man pleads guilty to charge after fatal assault during home invasion

SILVER SPRINGS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County District Attorney's Office announced that 52-year-old Eric Cushman pleaded guilty to second-degree assault on March 27.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10 and faces 12 years to life in prison.
According to the district attorney's office, on September 10, 2022, Cushman entered a Silver Springs home through its window in violation of an order of protection. After entering the home, Cushman entered a bedroom and began to assault one of the victims in the head and neck area, causing swelling and disfigurement. The victim died after spending around a month in the hospital.
“As this case was proceeding to trial it was more and more evident day that but for Mr. Cushman breaking in and beating the victim, the victim would not have died in such a quick manner. It was a senseless intrusion into a person’s home in violation of an order of protection that had been served upon the defendant that very morning. It is clear that Mr. Cushman should not be among the general population as he just can’t stop committing violent crimes. Based upon his behavior in this case, the death of the victim and his voluminous criminal history the parole board should never let him out."
- District Attorney Donald O’Geen