Wyoming County man pleads guilty to charge after fatal assault during home invasion

SILVER SPRINGS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County District Attorney's Office announced that 52-year-old Eric Cushman pleaded guilty to second-degree assault on March 27.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10 and faces 12 years to life in prison.

According to the district attorney's office, on September 10, 2022, Cushman entered a Silver Springs home through its window in violation of an order of protection. After entering the home, Cushman entered a bedroom and began to assault one of the victims in the head and neck area, causing swelling and disfigurement. The victim died after spending around a month in the hospital.