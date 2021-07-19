Wyoming County man pleads guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office says a Wyoming County man pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography.

According to officials, 42-year-old Daniel Hays of Bliss engaged in sexually explicit online and text communications with an individual who he believed to be an 11-year-old girl. The child was an undercover New York State Police Investigator working with the Department of Homeland Security.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Hays discussed having sex with the child and asked the child produce and send naked photographs. Hays also traveled from Bliss to the child's home, around two hours, on May 11, 2021 to have sex with the child. He was arrested upon his arrival at the meeting place.

Hays is scheduled to be sentenced on October 19.