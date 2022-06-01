Wyoming County man killed in crash in Town of Holland

TOWN OF HOLLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wyoming County man was killed in a crash in the Town of Holland Tuesday, according to New York State police.

Troopers responded to the crash involving a tractor-trailer and pickup truck on Vermont Hill Road in the Town of Holland around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the investigation revealed the tractor-trailer was traveling south and allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Vermont Street and struck a pickup truck traveling west on Vermont Street.

The driver of the pickup truck, 62-year-old Thomas Keele of Arcade, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries.

No charges have been announced. Police said the investigation is ongoing.