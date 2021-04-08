Wyoming County man indicted for allegedly assaulting New York State Trooper

COLDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly assaulting a New York State Trooper in the Town of Colden.

32-year-old Chaz Brzezicki of Strykersville was indicted on the following charges



One count of Assault in the Second Degree (Class “D” felony)

One count of Driving While Intoxicated (Class “A” misdemeanor)

One count of Speed Violation (New York State Vehicle & Traffic Law violation)

Brzezicki was allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol at a high-rate of speed when he passed a New York State Trooper on Center Street in the Town of Colden in April 2020.

When the trooper pulled over Brzezicki, they allegedly smelled alcohol and marijuana, along with allegedly seeing a marijuana pipe in Brzezicki's lap.

According to the indictment, Brzezicki allegedly refused to follow orders, and then allegedly punched the trooper in the face with a closed fist after exiting his vehicle, resulting in a struggle between him and the trooper.

The indictment indicates that the trooper allegedly hit Brzezicki with a flashlight, while they were placing him under arrest, and Brzezicki is accused of spitting on the trooper.

The trooper was taken to ECMC for bodily fluid exposure and is receiving treatment for a broken nose that required surgery, and Brzezicki was taken into custody and taken to ECMC to be treated for minor injuries.

Brzezicki is scheduled to return to Town of Colden Court on May 24th.

If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum of seven years in prison.