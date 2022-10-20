Wyoming County man indicted following fatal home invasion

VILLAGE OF SILVER SPRINGS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O'Geen announced Thursday that a Silver Springs man was arraigned on an indictment following a fatal assault during a home invasion.

On the night of Sept. 10, 2022, 51-year-old Eric Cushman allegedly entered a Silver Springs home through its window. At the time, Cushman was out on parole and was in violation of an order of protection.

After entering the home, Cushman allegedly entered a bedroom in the some and began to assault one of the victims in the head and neck areas, causing swelling and disfigurement.

The victim spent over a month in the hospital, until he passed away days ago.

Cushman was out on parole after being convicted on one count of assault in the second degree. Cushman was sentenced to 7 years in state prison with 5 years of post-release supervision in February 2016. He was released on parole in September 2021.

Cushman was remanded to jail without bail. If he is convicted of any violent crime he will receive a life sentence as a persistent violent felony offender.