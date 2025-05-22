Wyoming County man found guilty of rape

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County District Attorney's Office announced that 39-year-old Justin Tilton was found guilty following a three day jury trial of first-degree rape.
The DA said Tilton was convicted of forcibly raping a 22-year-old female on or about May 13, 2024 in the Town of Covington. Tilton faces a sentence of between five and 25 years in NYS prison and between five and 20 years of post-release supervision. He will also have to register as a sex offender.
The judge revoked Tilton's previously set bail and ordered him held without bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 17.
“I want to commend the bravery of the victim in this case in coming forward. I would also like to thank the New York State Police for their diligent investigation of this crime.”
- District Attorney Vincent A. Hemming