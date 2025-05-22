Wyoming County man found guilty of rape

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County District Attorney's Office announced that 39-year-old Justin Tilton was found guilty following a three day jury trial of first-degree rape.

The DA said Tilton was convicted of forcibly raping a 22-year-old female on or about May 13, 2024 in the Town of Covington. Tilton faces a sentence of between five and 25 years in NYS prison and between five and 20 years of post-release supervision. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

The judge revoked Tilton's previously set bail and ordered him held without bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 17.