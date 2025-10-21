Wyoming County man found guilty of murder in connection with November 2023 homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County District Attorney's Office announced that 43-year-old Michael Bellaire of Warsaw was found guilty of the following charges after a seven-day jury trial:



Second-degree murder

First-degree strangulation

Fourth-degree grand larceny

According to the DA, Bellaire murdered Cheryl Cook inside her residence in Warsaw on November 2, 2023, by strangling her. Bellaire then stole Cook's debit card and fled to Mexico. He was apprehended by Mexican authorities about a year later and brought back to Wyoming County.

Bellaire is scheduled to be sentenced on January 9, 2026, and faces up to 25 years to life in prison.