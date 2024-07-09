Wyoming County man facing DWI charge after crashing his ATV and breaking his leg

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wyoming County man is facing a DWI charge after he crashed his ATV, broke his leg and had to be rescued.

The incident occurred in the area of Dutton Road in the Town of Gainesville on July 1.

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office said when deputies responded, they found 22-year-old Emmanuel E. Martina of Warsaw approximately 20 feet down a ravine with a possible broken leg. Martina was extricated from the ravine and brought back to the roadway.

Once back on the road, deputies allegedly observed Martina to have general indicators of intoxication. He is accused of operating the ATV while intoxicated and crashing into a guardrail.

Martina was arrested for DWI and other vehicle and traffic violations. The sheriff's office said a chemical sample was secured before he was air-lifted to Strong Memorial Hospital for his injuries. He is due back in the Town of Gainesville Court on July 22.