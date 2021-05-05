Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wyoming County man charged and arrested for allegedly child pornography

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Handcuffs
Posted at 1:54 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 13:54:49-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York says a Wyoming County man has been charged and arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Investigators say 59-year-old Ronald Longhini of Warsaw allegedly downloaded videos of suspected child pornography from a peer to peer sharing network in January.

According to a complaint, Longhini also allegedly downloaded videos in February and March.

Officials say investigators seized several digital items during the execution of a search warrant at Longhini’s residence.

Longhini made an initial appearance Tuesday afternoon and was held pending a detention hearing Thursday afternoon.

If convicted, Longhini faces a minimum of five years in prison with a maximum of 20, and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma