Wyoming County leaders calling on Governor Hochul's help in drug overdoses

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Board of Supervisorshas approved a resolution that calls on New York's Governor Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency in Wyoming County regarding the overdose epidemic. The resolution mentions the need for Wyoming County to access local data "necessary for timely interventions."

According to data from New York's comptroller, New York State saw a 44% increase in overdoses, 85% of those were opioid overdoses.

"Now it's rampant," said Karen Nosbisch, of Orangeville. She has seen drug overdoses impact her family, people at her church, and take the life of a coworker.

"Nowadays what I'm noticing is more families are experiencing some sort of drug addiction," said Nosbisch.

Wyoming County's Sheriff David Linder told 7 News that there haven't been many overdoses in the past month, but overdoses remain an issue. Linder said laced drugs is a big threat, because of how deadly there are. He also mentioned that drugs make their way into Wyoming County due to the fact that it's in between two big cities, Buffalo and Rochester.

Spectrum Health and Human Services President and CEO Cynthia Voelker told 7 News:

"We are in complete support of declaring this a state of emergency, it has been for the past year and plus. The lack of urgency has led to more deaths and demonstrates the stigma that still exists.

There are very few families that have not been touched by this opioid crisis. At Spectrum Health provide behavioral health services and medication assisted treatment for persons with an opioid use disorder using a harm reduction model. We actively engage with our community through outreach by offering harm reduction tools including Narcan kits and fentanyl testing strips. We provide much needed education, peer support and counseling to meet individuals where they are in their recover. We will continue to work together with our community partners to ensure all persons in need have rapid access to services. "

Spectrum Health treats many people impacted by drug dependency, including in Warsaw, NY.