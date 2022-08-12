Wyoming County fair to kick off Saturday

PIKE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County fair will run for one week from Saturday, Aug. 13 to Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Pike Fairgrounds.

The county fair showcases the Griffith House antique collection, which is the largest antique exhibit at any New York State fair.

Events to take place at the Wyoming County fair include the Performance Tractor and Truck Pull, Super Cruise Car Show, a talent show, Firemen's Grande Parade, and a host of carnival rides.

The fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the week.

There is free admission to the fairgrounds. A $25 pass is available to enjoy unlimited rides throughout the day.

