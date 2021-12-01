Wyoming County declares state of emergency due to increase of COVID-19 cases

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wyoming County has declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19.

Wyoming County Chairwoman Rebecca Ryan says she declared the state of emergency in order to make sure the county receives resources aimed at ensuring safety of its residents.

Local emergency orders may also be enacted in addition to the county declaration.

From Tuesday, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Wyoming County was listed at 12.1 percent and 14.5 percent over the last seven days.

There are no current plans to put a mask mandate in place.