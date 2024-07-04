WWII Veteran throws first pitch at the Bisons Independence Day Eve Celebration

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The rain held out as many of you kicked off your Fourth of July celebrations taking in America's past time.

Among the thousands cheering on the Buffalo Bisons Wednesday night at Sahlen Field was a hometown hero.

World War II Veteran Joe Synakowski stepped up to the pitcher's mound to prove at 94 years old to throw the first pitch.

Back in 1945 at 15 years old, Synakowski enlisted using his brother's ID and shipped off to Germany to serve in the army's 508th Infantry Division.

He tells us it was an honor to be able to represent all of the Western New York veterans.

"It means the world to me," Synakowski said. "I never expected to throw the first pitch but it was a marvelous thing that the people cooked up for me. I was really charmed."

In typical Independence Day Eve celebration, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra wrapped up the evening with a post-game performance and of course, fireworks.