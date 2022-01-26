WWII veteran from Buffalo receives medals in time for his 96th birthday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A WWII veteran born and raised in Buffalo received his military medals ahead of his 96th birthday.

Edward Dzieciuch who participated in D-Day, Operations Market Garden, the Battle of the Bulge, and aided in the liberation of Germany, enlisted in the miltary at age 17.

“During his service in World War II, Edward Dzieciuch participated in historic events including D-Day, Operations Market Garden, the Battle of the Bulge, and aided in the liberation of Germany. During this time, Mr. Dzieciuch’s dedication as a first scout placed him in incredible risk, spending great care to successfully lead soldiers into combat,” said Congressman Higgins. “A husband, father of four, and grandfather of three, his service to his country and community make him an American hero. We were proud to be able to help ensure Private First Class Dzieciuch received the medals he earned over 75 years ago.”

After his service, Dzieciuch worked at General Motors for 41 years.

Dzieciuch and his family live in Depew and West Seneca.