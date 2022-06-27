Watch Now
WWII aircraft to be on display at Niagara Aerospace Museum in September

Susan Walsh/AP
The B-29 Superfortress named "Fifi" and the plane that dropped the atomic bomb, flies over the skies of Washington, Friday, May 8, 2015. Dozens of vintage military aircraft from World War II made the flight over the nation's capital to mark the 70th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 17:55:18-04

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — WWII aircraft will be on display at the Niagara Aerospace Museum at the Niagara Falls International Airport in September.

The Niagara Aerospace Museum will be open from September 1 to September 5 during the Commemorative Air Force (CAF)’s AirPower History Tour.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see, tour and possibly take a ride in WWII aircraft. Museum exhibits will also be open to tour.

Attending aircraft include:

  • B-29 Superfortress FIFI
  • B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil
  • P-51 Mustang Gunfighter
  • T-6 Texan
  • Boeing Stearman

There will be food trucks, special exhibits and presentations throughout the weekend.

You can find the schedule below and find more information and tickets on the event website here:

Thursday, September 1, 2022
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

  • B-29 & B-24 cockpit tours available all day.
  • T-6 & PT-13 available for rides all day.
  • P-51 to arrive in the evening.

Friday, September 2, 2022
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

  • B-29 & B-24 cockpit tours available all day.
  • P-51, PT-13, & T-6 available for rides all day.

Saturday, September 3, 2022
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

  • B-29 flies at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
  • B-24 flies at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
  • B-29 & B-24 cockpit tours available after noon.
  • P-51, PT-13, & T-6 available for rides all day.

Sunday, September 4, 2022
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

  • B-29 flies at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
  • B-24 flies at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m
  • B-29 & B-24 cockpit tours available after noon.
  • P-51, PT-13, & T-6 available for rides all day.

Monday, September 5, 2022
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

  • B-29 flies at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
  • B-24 flies at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m
  • B-29 & B-24 cockpit tours available after noon.
  • P-51, PT-13, & T-6 available for rides all day.
