WWE Monday Night Raw returns to Buffalo's KeyBank Center in January

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — WWE Monday Night Raw will return to Buffalo's KeyBank Center on January 5, 2026, and you can expect to see some of the top superstars.

It will be a night featuring the "Best in the World" CM Punk, "Main Event" Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, "The Man" Becky Lynch, The New Day, Bayley, Penta, LA Knight, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and more.

The day of the show, doors will open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on October 24 at 10 a.m.

