WWE Monday Night Raw is coming to Buffalo's KeyBank Center

WWE is acknowledging Buffalo with an early Netflix-era episode of the red brand.
KeyBank Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready for an action-packed night of pro wrestling in Downtown Buffalo immediately following one of WWE's Premium Live Events.

Monday Night Raw will take place on Monday, March 3, at KeyBank Center. This will be the "fallout" episode from Elimination Chamber that takes place in Toronto at the Rogers Centre on Saturday, March 1.

Gunther, Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley are just some of the big names advertised for the event.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 10, on Ticketmaster.

