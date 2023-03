BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — WWE Monday Night Raw is coming to Buffalo's KeyBank Center on July 10.

A release says you can expect to see WWE superstars such as Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, and more. Card is subject to change.

Tickets will start at $20 and will go on sale on April 7 at 10 a.m.

